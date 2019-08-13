 Thursday: UMSL Chancellor Tom George Looks Back On 16 Years Of Leadership | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: UMSL Chancellor Tom George Looks Back On 16 Years Of Leadership

By 26 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The chancellor is the chief academic, administrative, and budgetary officer of the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Tom George has held the post for the past 16 years. He is retiring Sept. 1.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with George about his tenure, major trends in higher education, and what he hopes to see in the university’s future.

How do you feel UMSL has been run over the past decade? What would you like to see in the university’s future? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators owns the radio license of St. Louis Public Radio, and employees of the station are employed by the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The station is editorially independent.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Higher Education
UMSL
University of Missouri - St. Louis
STLPR Talk Shows
Tom George

Related Content

How The Post-Dispatch Is Trying To Create A Better Comment Section

By 2 hours ago
August 13, 2019 Beth O'Malley Lindsay Toler
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Last week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch unveiled a new online comment system. Declaring its old Facebook-based model broken, the daily newspaper explained that community moderation and a scoring system for commenters would give greater prominence to readers who “consistently drive positive conversation.”

On Tuesday, Post-Dispatch reader engagement editor Beth O’Malley joined us in studio on St. Louis on the Air to discuss how the new system is working and the difficulties of keeping online conversation civil in an angry age. Lindsay Toler, the digital engagement producer for St. Louis Public Radio, also joined the show. 

How The High Cost Of Child Care Strains St. Louis Area Families

By Aug 1, 2019
The average base pay for a preschool teacher in Missouri is $26,307 per year, 9% below the national average, according to Glassdoor.
Joel Martinez | Department of Defense

Paying for day care is one of the largest expenses per month for families. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average cost of infant child care in Missouri is about $800 a month.