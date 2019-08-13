Thursday: UMSL Chancellor Tom George Looks Back On 16 Years Of Leadership

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The chancellor is the chief academic, administrative, and budgetary officer of the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Tom George has held the post for the past 16 years. He is retiring Sept. 1.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with George about his tenure, major trends in higher education, and what he hopes to see in the university’s future.

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators owns the radio license of St. Louis Public Radio, and employees of the station are employed by the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The station is editorially independent.

