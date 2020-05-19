 Training Missouri's Workforce For The Post-Pandemic Era Will Mean Big Changes | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Training Missouri's Workforce For The Post-Pandemic Era Will Mean Big Changes

By 1 hour ago

Students participating in LaunchCode's CoderGirl program demonstrate the need for innovation in workforce training.
Credit Courtesy of LaunchCode

More than 260,000 Missourians filed claims showing they were unemployed as of May 2. It’s a staggering number, and it’s likely only to grow.

For Jeff Mazur, executive director of the tech training nonprofit LaunchCode, the numbers are a wakeup call. In his view, workforce training programs have failed to keep up with the realities of the modern workplace.

As one example, Mazur points to the local job training programs funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program. Workers seeking to learn what opportunities they’re eligible for have generally been required to show up for an in-person conversation at a job center, he explained on St. Louis on the Air.   

“When we think about every other aspect of searching for a job, and getting job skills in 2020, it doesn’t really match up,” Mazur said. “People are used to going out there and finding what jobs are available, and once they’ve found a job that they see is available or has a posting up, they’ll apply online. And oftentimes people are used to getting skills themselves via online training services.

“And while all that has happened over the course of the last decade and become very common, we still have public workforce development services that are provided in a way that doesn’t really match up to the rest of what we see out there,” he added.

Listen: 

Along with state Sen. Brian Williams, D-Ferguson, Mazur discussed the idea that the need for innovation has become much more urgent due to the changes wrought by the coronavirus.

Some studies suggest that automation and artificial intelligence were poised to replace numerous workers even before the pandemic. Now that companies also fear the spread of disease, and their liability if it happens in a workplace setting, that economic transformation is likely only to increase.

Williams said the impact of that on his constituents is something he thinks about “all the time.”

“As we pay attention to what companies are doing throughout the world, China for example, they have already moved in the direction of automation,” he said. “It’s gonna force businesses to recalibrate, [and] various industries to move in directions that may create more space for robots and less human interaction and work. That’s something we have to prepare for in the state of Missouri.”

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
LaunchCode
Workforce Development
Workforce
Brian Williams
Jeff Mazur
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

St. Louis-Area Coding Boot Camps Offer Veterans A Way Into Booming Tech Field

By May 13, 2019
Daniel Agbaji (front) and other Claim Academy students study Java at the start of an all-day boot camp class session. May 9, 2019.
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Technology companies and startups in St. Louis say they struggle to fill software development jobs. A St. Louis coding boot camp is making it easier for veterans to break into the tech industry and to help close that employment gap.

St. Louis entrepreneur Ola Ayeni runs Claim Academy, a for-profit company that offers 12- and nine-week all-day training programs for popular programming languages such as Java and C#. In March, the Department of Veterans Affairs approved vets to use their GI Bill stipends to pay for the $12,500-to-$15,000 classes.

LaunchCode celebrates 5-year anniversary, continues to chip away at St. Louis’ ‘huge tech shortage’

By Oct 10, 2018
Jim McKelvey is the co-founder of LaunchCode, a St. Louis-based company celebrating its fifth anniversary this October.
LaunchCode

LaunchCode, an organization headquartered in St. Louis, celebrates its five-year anniversary this week. The nonprofit helps people enter the tech field by providing education and job placement services.

“We’ve got over 1,400 careers that we’ve launched so far in the five years that LaunchCode has been [in St. Louis], but that doesn’t count the people who have taken our training and gotten placed elsewhere,” explained entrepreneur and investor Jim McKelvey.

Along with fellow St. Louisan Jack Dorsey, McKelvey is the co-founder of Square and founder of LaunchCode, a company McKelvey started because St. Louis lacked a skilled workforce adept at programming.

Politically Speaking: Missouri Sen. Brian Williams Previews What’s Ahead In The Senate

By Feb 24, 2020
State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Sen. Brian Williams is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The University City Democrat joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum to talk about his priorities for the 2020 session — and what to expect when the General Assembly hits the home stretch.

Williams represents Missouri’s 14th Senate District, which takes in a slew of municipalities in central and northern St. Louis County. That includes places like University City, Ferguson, Normandy, Bridgeton and Hazelwood.

Politically Speaking: Brian Williams on his plans for St. Louis in the Missouri Senate

By & Aug 29, 2018
State Sen.-elect Brian Williams
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Brian Williams joins St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Rachel Lippmann to talk about his big win in the 14th Senate District Democratic primary.

Williams will represent the central and north St. Louis-based district once the Legislature reconvenes in 2019. The 14th District includes municipalities such as Clayton, University City, Ferguson, Hazelwood, Northwoods and Bridgeton.