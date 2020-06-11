Tuesday: 'Biological Annihilation' Another Challenge For Humanity, MoBOT Chief's Study Says

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In between all the news updates about the COVID-19 pandemic and protests against police brutality, a totally different story jumped out from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the other day. “Mass species extinctions are accelerating,” the headline began.

That’s the existentially disturbing takeaway from a new study co-authored by Peter Raven, president emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden. Examining the populations of nearly 30,000 vertebrates, and particularly the 515 species that are on the brink of extinction, Raven and his colleagues found that 20% of all species could be gone by the middle of the 21st century. From there, the numbers could grow far worse in the coming decades because of how “extinction breeds extinction.”

It’s all part of what Raven describes as an accelerating, human-caused “ongoing sixth mass extinction” — and it’s also a state of affairs about which Raven refuses to despair. In fact, he told St. Louis on the Air, he remains hopeful that humans will see the signs of existential threat and change course on both individual and collective levels while there’s still time.

At this point, Raven said, it’s clear “we’re headed toward a more difficult world” in the decades ahead. But, he added, humans can still choose to act in ways that will make it either more or less difficult.

On Tuesday’s show, he’ll join host Sarah Fenske to dissect the new study’s findings and explore where to go from here in trying to prevent ecological collapse. He’ll also touch on how this spring’s widespread stay-at-home situation offers insights on human consumption and the potential for changed behaviors in the years ahead.

