Tuesday: The Latest Transplant Advancements, Continuing Needs In Light Of Donate Life Month

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Tuesday.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl will discuss some of the latest advancements in the organ transplant field as well as the importance of registering as organ, eye and tissue donors in light of National Donate Life Month.

Joining the discussion will be Diane Brockmeier, president and CEO of Mid-America Transplant, and Dr. Will Chapman, chief of transplant surgery at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

