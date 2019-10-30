Tuesday: The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Looks Toward Groundbreaking In North St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will formally break ground Nov. 26 on Next NGA West, its long-anticipated new headquarters that will be located in north St. Louis. The $1.7 billion construction project is expected to last several years, with a goal of completing the campus in 2023.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, two members of NGA senior leadership will join host Sarah Fenske in studio to give an update on the project and to discuss the spy agency’s hopes for the St. Louis region as a geospatial industry hub.

They include NGA Deputy Director Stacey Dixon and Next NGA West Program Director Sue Pollmann.

