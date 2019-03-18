 Tuesday: Ozarks Cuisine Takes Center Stage At Bulrush, Set To Open This Spring | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Ozarks Cuisine Takes Center Stage At Bulrush, Set To Open This Spring

Including Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, the Ozarks is a geographic region known for its mountainous topography, forests and tourism.

The region also has a unique culinary history.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by St. Louis native and chef Rob Connoley. The James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest is planning to open Bulrush, a restaurant rooted in Ozark cuisine, this April in Grand Center.

In addition to the main features of Ozarks cuisine, Connoley’s research toward his new restaurant has involved learning about the region’s settlers and residents as well as how a contemporary take on its culinary history manifests.

Connoley is the author of “Acorns & Cattails: A Modern Foraging Cookbook of Forest, Farm & Field.”

