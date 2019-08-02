Tuesday: St. Louis Story Stitchers Advance Civic Pride Through Performance Art

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Young adults throughout the St. Louis area make up the artist collective, St. Louis Story Stitchers. They aim to showcase the region’s culture through performance art, in order to promote understanding, civic pride and literacy.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with a poet and a dancer who have performed with Story Stitchers over the years. The group’s CEO, Susan Colangelo, will also join the conversation.

More information on the group can be found here.

Related Event

What: Pick the City UP tour performance

When: 1 - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019

Where: Gregory J. Carter Park, 5800 Lillian Ave.

Join the discussion by tweeting us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.