Tuesday: What The Process Of Legalizing Medical Marijuana In Missouri Will Look Like

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

June 4 marked the first day Missouri posted application forms for patients who want medical marijuana ID cards, which is unprecedented in the state’s history. The application forms are also for would-be marijuana businesses — dispensaries, growers and others. Patients may file applications beginning July 4, and businesses Aug. 3.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl will discuss what the legalization of medical marijuana means for Missouri and the process of how physicians prescribe them as dispensaries start opening up.

Joining the discussion will be Rolla Councilman Daniel Jones, who uses marijuana to treat PTSD, and Dr. Mimi Vo, a local physician who is part of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association.

Have a question or comment about medical marijuana? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.