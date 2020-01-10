Two Physicians, Two Different Takes On Medical Marijuana

Thousands of Missouri residents have received certification cards for medical marijuana, and dispensaries are gearing up to begin sales of the product later this year, likely in the spring.

Physicians have the ability to prescribe medical marijuana to patients via the state’s certification form, although they are not obligated to do so.

On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske spoke with two physicians, who are also sisters, to get a sense of why they react differently when patients request their signatures on medical marijuana certification forms.

Dr. Mimi Vo is a physician and board member of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association as well as the Society of Cannabis Clinicians. Dr. Mai Vo is a nephrologist and assistant professor at St. Louis University Hospital.

