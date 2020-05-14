UMSL Prof's Design Made Masks Comfortable — Now He's Giving It Away

Back in March, when officials at the University of Missouri-St. Louis sent out a universitywide call for anyone on campus with 3D printers to try to print face masks, Glen Anderson wanted to help. As an associate professor of three-dimensional design, his academic department is home to three 3D printers he hoped might work well.

After more research, Anderson found that printing masks with these particular machines just wasn’t feasible. But he wasn’t done brainstorming. He thought there had to be a way to contribute, and soon enough he happened on an idea for a useful product that he is now manufacturing — and donating — by the thousands: surgical mask ear savers.

Fashioned from polylactic acid that Anderson is supplying himself, the plastic devices can be attached to masks that otherwise loop around the ears, moving the pressure away from the ears and distributing it around the back of the head.

He’s donated more than 2,500 to critical workers near and far. And based on the many thank-you notes Anderson’s been getting thus far, the ear savers seem to be well received by first responders and others working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anderson has also made his designs freely available via his Thingiverse profile. So far, they’ve been downloaded more than 300 times.

These days, the 3D printers are frequently buzzing away inside Anderson’s home, which he also shares with twin toddlers and his wife, a respiratory therapist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Anderson joined host Sarah Fenske to discuss his grassroots operation.

When Fenske asked Anderson if he’s been tempted to try to make money from his work, he indicated it’s not about that from his perspective.

“I send my wife out to a hospital every day,” he said. “You know, she’s doing something. And I feel like I can do something for the effort, too.”

The conversation also included comments from Rachel Sciranko, a neonatal pediatric specialist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and Nick Beck, the respiratory therapy manager at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.

Both said the ear savers have indeed made them and their colleagues more comfortable — and boosted morale.

Take a listen:

