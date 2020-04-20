Wednesday: The ACLU of Missouri Explains Its Lawsuit To Force Vote-By-Mail Option

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In Missouri, you may only vote by mail if you apply for an absentee ballot — and cite one of just six specific reasons detailed in state law. Among them are illness or disability, or the fact you’ll be traveling out of the area. “Fear of contracting COVID-19” is not listed among them.

But the ACLU of Missouri believes that should, in fact, be sufficient cause to cast an absentee ballot. Working in concert with the Missouri Voter Coalition, the organization filed a class-action lawsuit last Friday against the state of Missouri, the Missouri Secretary of State and a few local boards of election. It argues that the “illness or disability” clause in state law should include those staying at home to avoid the coronavirus, since it specifically mentions “confinement due to illness” as a qualifier.

Yet with elections scheduled for June, August and November, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has stated that he does not believe the pandemic is an acceptable reason to cast an absentee ballot. And Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has deferred to local election authorities. In the wake of that decision, the state’s two most populous counties — Jackson and St. Louis counties — have arrived at opposite conclusions. (St. Louis County supports absentee ballots.)

As the ACLU points out in its lawsuit, the stakes are high for citizens: “Making a false statement on the absentee ballot envelope is a Class One election offense, a felony connected with the right of suffrage.” It argues that failing to allow voters sheltering at home to vote by mail violates the right to vote enshrined in state law.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Tony Rothert, director of litigation for the ACLU of Missouri, will discuss the lawsuit. On Thursday, we’ll also be joined by Secretary of State Ashcroft, who will explain his reasoning.

