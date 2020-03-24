Wednesday: How To Combat Isolation And Loneliness Among Seniors During The COVID-19 Outbreak

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Even before the outbreak of COVID-19 caused mass social distancing — keeping friends and family members apart for the sake of their health — many seniors felt isolated, particularly those living in nursing homes and assisted living communities.

For those who were already lonely or isolated, things are likely to get worse in the months ahead, as caregivers find themselves overwhelmed and strained, and as social distancing recommendations continue.

So what are some things friends and family can do, to make sure seniors are not only healthy, but also make sure they avoid falling into despair?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Marla Berg-Weger, the executive director of St. Louis University’s Geriatric Education Center, will join to share ways to support seniors at this critical time, without putting them further at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Have a question or comment about combating isolation and loneliness during this time of social distancing? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.