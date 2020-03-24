 Wednesday: How To Combat Isolation And Loneliness Among Seniors During The COVID-19 Outbreak | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: How To Combat Isolation And Loneliness Among Seniors During The COVID-19 Outbreak

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Even before the outbreak of COVID-19 caused mass social distancing — keeping friends and family members apart for the sake of their health — many seniors felt isolated, particularly those living in nursing homes and assisted living communities.

For those who were already lonely or isolated, things are likely to get worse in the months ahead, as caregivers find themselves overwhelmed and strained, and as social distancing recommendations continue. 

So what are some things friends and family can do, to make sure seniors are not only healthy, but also make sure they avoid falling into despair?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Marla Berg-Weger, the executive director of St. Louis University’s Geriatric Education Center, will join to share ways to support seniors at this critical time, without putting them further at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Have a question or comment about combating isolation and loneliness during this time of social distancing? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

There will be no Missouri education assessment tests for schoolchildren this year.
Hours after St. Louis Mayor Lyda Kewson wrote on Twitter that officials need to test more people for the new coronavirus to understand the ongoing health crisis, Missouri officials assured the public that the state is stepping up testing.

Missouri is completing about 2,000 tests per day, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday. At the daily press briefing held by Gov. Mike Parson, Williams said he expects the number of tests completed per day to rise as more mobile sites become available.

St. Louis Hospitals Likely Won't Have Enough Room To Treat Every Coronavirus Patient

Medical workers at Mercy Health's drive-through novel coronavirus test collection site are gathering samples from patients daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (March 16, 2020)
St. Louis doctors are worried that the region’s hospitals don’t have enough beds to treat the expected surge in patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The St. Louis metropolitan area has about 9,300 hospital beds, not including those in public hospitals, according to the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition. Nearly one-third of those beds are available.

But that likely won't be enough to treat more than 100,000 patients who could need emergency care throughout the outbreak, Harvard University researchers said in a recent report. 

Editor's Note: News In The Time Of Coronavirus

St. Louis Public Radio's newsroom is mostly empty during the week now. Most of its journalists are working remotely to reduce the spread the coronavirus.
I wanted to title this note “Inside The St. Louis Public Radio Newsroom.” But, truth is, there isn’t much going on inside the newsroom right now. It’s all happening in our reporters’ and editors’ living rooms, sunrooms, kitchens or basements.

Working remotely is odd for us. We’re a collaborative newsroom and aren’t accustomed to not having face-to-face interactions, especially during breaking news situations when fast, clear communication is essential. The pandemic is affecting our economy, our health and our social lives. But my goal as executive editor at St. Louis Public Radio is to not allow it to alter our ability to bring you reliable, timely and measured news. And I want to make sure our audience understands how we are striving to do that.