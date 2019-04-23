 Wednesday: New Findings About Food, Women And Life In Ancient Cahokia | St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: New Findings About Food, Women And Life In Ancient Cahokia

Wednesday

Credit

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Wednesday.

Cahokia Mounds – the peaceful, sprawling historic site that sits just outside Collinsville, Illinois – was once home to thousands of people. Contemporary understandings of what life was like within the thriving ancient civilization continue to evolve and expand, and Washington University paleoethnobiologist Gayle Fritz’s new research is part of that.

Her new book “Feeding Cahokia: Early Agriculture in the North American Heartland” presents fresh findings about Cahokian agriculture – and about the role and status of the women who took the lead in this aspect of daily life.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, the professor emerita of anthropology will join St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl to talk about it.

Human Fecal Particles Show That Extreme Weather May Have Led To Ancient Cahokia's Demise

By Mar 5, 2019
Washington University archaeologist John Kelly works with a student mapping research at Cahokia Mounds.
Chris King

After analyzing microscopic particles of human feces, scientists have found more evidence to support the theory that extreme-weather events may have contributed to the demise of an ancient city that built the Cahokia Mounds.

In the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers based in California, Wisconsin and Massachusetts reported that drought and flooding that occurred around 1150 A.D. could have caused people to leave Cahokia.

Change Is In The Wind At Cahokia Mounds, As Supporters Try Again For National Park Status

By Feb 5, 2019
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site visitors can climb Monks Mound, which has more than 150 steps.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Assistant site manager Bill Iseminger stood at the base of 100-foot-high Monks Mound, bracing himself against an icy winter wind whipping across Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville. He was relating a story he’s told countless times: how the ancient Mississippians built the earthen mounds at Cahokia Mounds one basketful of dirt at a time.

Iseminger, 74, has worked at the site for 48 years and figures he’s climbed Monks Mound at least 1,000 times, though not as frequently in recent years.