Wednesday: Sunshine Law Loss Means $175K Bill For Mizzou

Four years ago, Dan Kolde sued the University of Missouri. His clients, a California-based nonprofit called the Beagle Freedom Project, had sought to obtain records about the dogs and cats the university was using for research.

Those records were indisputably open to the public under Missouri’s Sunshine Law. What fell into dispute was the cost. The Beagle Freedom Project had made their request as narrow as possible, asking only for records the university was required to maintain for federal inspectors. Still, the university announced it needed to pay $82,222 to obtain them.

Kolde’s clients sued instead. Last fall, they won at trial. And on Monday, the case finally wrapped up — with the judge signing off on a final settlement that has the university paying Dan Kolde and his clients $175,000. That’s a hefty sum in light of the fact that Kolde had publicly offered to settle the case for just $1 and a few key policy changes.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Kolde will join us to discuss how the university ended up on the hook for that bill, as well as what he’s learned about how it uses animals for research.

We’ve also reached out to the university for comment.

