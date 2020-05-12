Wednesday: Why Railroad Lovers Are Turning Their Eyes To Quincy

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Bird watching and airplane spotting are classic observation-based hobbies. And then there’s train watching. Instead of keeping an eye out for something in the sky, “railfans” anticipate the chugging of cargo, passenger and freight trains on railroad tracks — making note of the cart styles, whistles and bells.

As CNN’s Stephanie Chen explained, “The obsession over railfanning often stems from historical and technological intrigue. Trains not only represent a romanticized era, they have been central to American economic growth and commerce across the country, historians say.”

The hobby has found new life in the age of social media. Virtual Railfan is a dedicated community of train lovers that digitally connect to talk trains, trains — and maybe what’s for dinner. The site live streams hundreds of trains each day, utilizing 77 cameras at 47 locations in 22 states and four countries.

Anywhere from eight to 11 million viewers watch the cameras a month; sometimes they’ll catch a wedding proposal, or witness a crime. Some end up visiting favorite train stations in person.

As Quincy, Illinois, gets ready to be that state’s first Virtual Railfan location, we'll talk with local train enthusiasts about their devotion to the activity. And we’ll explore the success Virtual Railfan has already seen on the other side of the Mississippi River, in both La Plata and Kansas City, Missouri.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will be joined by Bob Cox. He is the station manager of Virtual Railfan at La Plata, and well known in the railfan community — he even has a bobblehead made in his honor.

Also joining the program will be Richard Cain, a meteorologist at KHQA in Quincy, and a train enthusiast who helped bring Virtual Railfan to that city.

Are you a train enthusiast? What do you love most about the hobby? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.



Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.