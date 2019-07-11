Women's Suffrage, Equal Rights 100 Years After Missouri Ratified 19th Amendment

July marks 100 years since former Missouri Governor Frederick Gardner signed a resolution ratifying the 19th Amendment to U.S. Constitution. The action in the summer of 1919 made Missouri the 11th state to formally support women's suffrage – and white women across the nation gained the right to vote a year later.

To honor the centennial, Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a proclamation recognizing the pivotal moment in suffrage history, and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft presented the proclamation to members of the League of Women Voters of Missouri and others earlier this week.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl discussed the advancement of women’s suffrage and equal rights in Missouri with Nancy Miller, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis, and Vivian Eveloff, director of the Sue Shear Institute for Women in Public Life at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Listen to the discussion:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.