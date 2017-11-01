 4 new St. Louis restaurants you should try in November | St. Louis Public Radio
4 new St. Louis restaurants you should try in November

On Wednesday's

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, our friends at Sauce Magazine joined host Don Marsh to discuss the restaurant openings and closings you should know to plan your nights out in November.

Managing editors Catherine Klene and Heather Hughes joined the program to fill us in on this month’s “Hit List.” Here are their recommendations:

  1. St. Louis Soup Dumplings, 8110 Olive Blvd. in University City
  2. BLK MKT Eats (pronounced Black Market), 9 S. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis
  3. Extra Brut, 16 S. Bemiston Ave. in Clayton
  4. The Capital Grille, 101 S. Hanley Road in Clayton

Listen for the reasons why you should try these spots out and more information about recent restaurant closures and news about St. Louis' dining scene:

 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. 

