The Bach Society celebrates the season with its annual Christmas Candlelight Concert

By Dec 20, 2016
  • Dennis Sparger and Melissa Payton of the Bach Society.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Bach Society of St. Louis will celebrate with its annual Christmas Candlelight Concert on Thursday night at Powell Hall.

Ahead of the concert, Music Director A. Dennis Sparger and Executive Director Melissa Payton joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the organization and the concert.

“Whenever we come to rehearsals in September and start rehearsing Christmas music it is so exciting, getting to hear those Christmas tunes,” Payton said. “It has become such a tradition in so many families and that special, serene moment whenever the chorus is processing throughout the hall and singing these familiar carols and hymns, it is just so beautiful.”

In the first half of the program this year, the group will perform John Rutter’s “Magnificat (My Soul Magnifies the Lord).”

“John Rutter is the patron saint of Christmas carols,” Sparger said. “He’s arranged dozens and dozens of them. This is a longer work of his.

In the second half of the program, following the traditional candlelight procession, Sparger said the group “crams as many carols in as possible.”

In addition to  the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra, the St. Louis Children’s Choirs will also lend their voices to the program. At the very end of the performance, there is an encore that audiences can sing along to.

Related Event

What: Bach Society of St. Louis Christmas Candlelight Concert
When: Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103
