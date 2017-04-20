 Baseball season is here. We’re talking with Rick Ankiel, former St. Louis Cardinals player | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Baseball season is here. We’re talking with Rick Ankiel, former St. Louis Cardinals player

  • Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher-turned-outfielder Rick Ankiel joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Spring is here and that certainly means one thing: St. Louis Cardinals baseball season is upon us.

In honor of the season, on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher -turned-outfielder Rick Ankiel about his new book, “The Phenomenon: Pressure, the Yips and the Pitch that Changed My Life."

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

In ‘Lucky Bastard,’ St. Louis sportscaster Joe Buck comes to terms with growing up with dad, Jack

By Dec 5, 2016
St. Louis sportscaster recently released a memoir recounting the first 47 years of his life.

Joe Buck doesn’t like NPR. You might not be able to tell this fact from the number of interviews he’s had on the network about his first memoir “Lucky Bastard,” but there it is. St. Louisan and national sportscaster Joe Buck has distaste for public radio. Just not for the reason you think.

Putting the walk in our talk (shows): Pizza, BBQ and Italian beef on the line in Cards-Cubs series

By Oct 12, 2015
Busch Stadium
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

The St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs baseball rivalry is the stuff of legend.  The teams and their rabid fan-bases now have the chance to put the walk in their talk as the two battle it out in the National League Division Series.

Tied at one game apiece, the Cubs and the Cardinals play this evening at Wrigley Field. We thought we’d have a little good, old-fashioned public radio fun by agreeing to a friendly wager with WBEZ, the public radio station in Chicago.

You tell us: What are the 'Immortal Moments in Cardinals History?'

By Apr 13, 2016
The 2006 World's Series was a winner for the Cardinals.
Matt Dimmic | Flickr

The Cardinals’ home opener has come and gone and, with it, redbird fury is swirling upward. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, in honor of baseball season, we had a special treat for listeners: A discussion about a new book titled “Immortal Moments in Cardinals History.”

Ron Jacober, famed local sports broadcaster and Bob Tiemann, baseball historian, co-wrote the book and joined host Don Marsh to discuss what some of those “immortal moments” are.

Listen to the segment here to hear their favorite moments: