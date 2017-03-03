Behind the Headlines — Bomb threat suspect charges and tornado aftermath in Perryville

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we took a look at a couple of the top news stories of the week. First, we discussed breaking news concerning federal allegations against St. Louisan Juan Thompson for making several bomb threats against Jewish organizations. We also discussed the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through Perryville earlier this week.

Joining the program was:

Rachel Lippmann, Reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

Jenny Simeone, Diversity Fellow, St. Louis Public Radio

Carolina Hidalgo, Photojournalist, St. Louis Public Radio

