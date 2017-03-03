Related Program: 
Behind the Headlines — Bomb threat suspect charges and tornado aftermath in Perryville

  • Tyson Richardet holds his son, Kwinton, 5, while surveying the damage to his auto body shop. (Perryville, March 1, 2017)
    Tyson Richardet holds his son, Kwinton, 5, while surveying the damage to his auto body shop.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we took a look at a couple of the top news stories of the week. First, we discussed breaking news concerning federal allegations against St. Louisan Juan Thompson for making several bomb threats against Jewish organizations. We also discussed the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through Perryville earlier this week.

Joining the program was:

  • Rachel Lippmann,  Reporter, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Jenny Simeone, Diversity Fellow, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Carolina Hidalgo, Photojournalist, St. Louis Public Radio

Tornado roars through Perryville, Mo., killing one man, damaging more than 100 homes

By Mar 1, 2017
Carrie Tripp, with the Perry County School District, spent Wednesday helping residents clean their damaged homes. (March, 1, 2017)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 4 p.m., March 1, 2017 — Residents of Perryville, Mo., are recovering from a tornado that ripped through the town late Tuesday, killing one man and damaging more than 100 homes.

Many homes in the community about 90 miles south of St. Louis were left only with a foundation, Perryville Fire Chief Jeremy Triller said.

Among those who lost their homes to the tornado was Lisa Ervin, who works at the Subway in Marble Hill, Mo. Her A-frame house was destroyed.

“It’s no longer there,” she said. “Our attic is over there in our neighbor’s yard.”