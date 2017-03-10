Behind the Headlines: Discussing the history of women in politics in St. Louis and Missouri

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we discussed St. Louis Alderman Lyda Krewson’s historic Democratic primary win in the St. Louis mayoral race — which puts her one step closer to becoming St. Louis’ first mayor who is a woman.

St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies discussed the moment and the history of other women in politics in Missouri.

