Behind the Headlines: Local implications, impressions of Trump’s immigration policy

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will take a look at the local ramifications of a news story that continues to rock the nation: the treatment of migrant parents and children along the U.S.'s southern border.

Joining him for a conversation focused on President Donald Trump’s evolving immigration policies will be three St. Louis-area residents whose areas of expertise shed light on the real-life impacts of those policies:

Dr. Joan Luby , the Samuel and Mae S. Ludwig Professor of Child Psychiatry at Washington University’s School of Medicine, studies early childhood emotional development.



, a site director and bilingual therapist with St. Francis Community Services, provides support to local immigrants and their families. Kristine Walentik, a staff attorney with St. Francis Community Services, focuses her practice on unaccompanied minors – more than 500 of whom she’s represented in the past five years. She recently returned to St. Louis from a trip to a detention center in Texas.

