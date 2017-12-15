Behind the Headlines: We analyze St. Louis County Council’s cut of Stenger budget proposal

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Marsh talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s interim political editor Jason Rosenbaum about the friction between St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger and the St. Louis County Council.

The St. Louis County Council slashed $31 million dollars from County Executive Steve Stenger's 2018 budget proposal. Rosenbaum said, historically, the St. Louis County executive had a lot of power when it came to crafting the county’s budget, while the council took an advisory role.

“And in this instance, since the council is effectively stacked with Stenger antagonists, [the council is] taking the lead,” Rosenbaum said.

However, the Council increased its own budget to increase its audits of the administration.

Listen for the Behind the Headlines discussion:

