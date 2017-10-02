The best new St. Louis restaurants to try during the month of October

The Sound Bites team at Sauce Magazine is back and ready to help you plan your nights out at St. Louis restaurants during the month of October.

On Monday, Catherine Klene, the magazine’s managing editor, and Matt Sorrell, a staff writer, joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss the openings and closings of restaurants you should know.

You can find full descriptions here, but here are the spots they recommend:

1. Pangea, 3245 Rue Royale, St. Charles

2. West Port Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights

3. Taco Buddha, 7405 Pershing Ave., University City

4. The Cut, 2635 Cherokee Street, St. Louis

5. Grace Meat & Three, 4270 Manchester Road, St. Louis

Listen to the full discussion here:

