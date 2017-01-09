Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Bridge Bread provides stable employment for people who are homeless in St. Louis

By 23 hours ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air
  • Two bakers pause for a photo with some of Bridge Bread's signature cinnamon rolls on October 25, 2016.
    Two bakers pause for a photo with some of Bridge Bread's signature cinnamon rolls on October 25, 2016.
    Bridge Bread

The goal of Bridge Bread is not to eradicate homelessness in St. Louis. Instead, it aims to impact the lives of a small number of men and women who are homeless by providing them with stable, permanent employment and assistance in accessing the services necessary to end the cycle of poverty.

Fred Domke and his wife Sharon founded Bridge Bread in 2011 after Domke had a dream about baking bread with people who are homeless. He and his wife had been volunteering with Bridge Outreach and participating in conversations with fellow church members about how to make a difference in their city. The Bridge Outreach was a homeless service agency in St. Louis that closed on June 30, 2016.

Now in its sixth year, Bridge Bread has a commercial bakery and two stores, one in St. Louis and one in St. Charles.

On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, Domke and baker Daryl Pitchford joined host Don Marsh to discuss the history of Bridge Bread and its small business approach to reducing homelessness.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Homelessness
Bridge Outreach
Bakery
Nonprofits
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

A Doctor's Kindness Gives Homeless Inventor A Second Chance

In California in the early 1980s, a cracked tooth sent Mike Williams to the dentist's office.

When Williams asked to see the tooth, the dentist said he had a mirror but that there was no camera or anything to show people the insides of their mouths. So, Williams invented one: the first intraoral camera.

His invention was a big success, and it led to other medical technology ventures that made him millions of dollars. Williams' career as an inventor and entrepreneur took off, but it wouldn't last.

Access, Attitude Make It Tough To Address Homelessness In St. Louis County

By Feb 12, 2014
(Rachel Lippmann/St. Louis Public Radio and the Beacon)

This winter, St. Louis County did something it hadn't done before - it opened a temporary shelter where homeless men and women could go to get out of the cold. It's a small piece of a 10-year plan to battle homelessness that St. Louis City and County signed onto in 2004. But obstacles remain to implementing the rest of the ideas in that document.

What is "homelessness?"

St. Louis receives $1 million to house the homeless

By Nov 29, 2016
The Biddle facility acts as an overnight emergency shelter. 11/29
Hannah Westerman | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis is the recipient of a $1 million federal grant to combat homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is supplying the funds to rapidly re-house up to 150 people.

Researcher Says Ending Chronic Homelessness Is Possible If There's Regional Buy-In

By Nov 20, 2014
Researcher and consultant Iain De Jong speaks about ending chronic homelessness on November 20, 2014 at Christ Church Cathedral.
Camille Phillips/St. Louis Public Radio

Those who want to help the homeless—whether by offering a hot meal or a temporary bed—should focus instead on trying to find them a permanent home as quickly as possible.

That's what researcher Iain De Jong told about 40 people gathered at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown St. Louis Thursday for a presentation on ending chronic homelessness.