Chatting with Barry Lynn, outgoing director of Americans United for Separation of Church and State

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Rev. Barry Lynn, the outgoing executive director of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, joined host Don Marsh to discuss where the organization stands today. Lynn has served in the role for 25 years.

Lynn will be in St. Louis this weekend to be honored by local chapters of his organization, the Anti-Defamation League and the National Council of Jewish Women.

The conversation started out referencing the recent death of Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy who many consider to be a champion of the First Amendment.

"Ironically, I think I may be the only human being who has ever received a Freedom of Speech Award from the Playboy Foundation and a Medal of Honor for the Freedom to Worship by the Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt Institute in Hyde Park," Lynn said. "I never had the chance to meet with Hefner. Very controversial individual because of the images of women he portrayed, but I think he certainly can be said to be a champion of freedom of speech and I respected him for that."

Over the course of the conversation, Lynn discussed his take on where the U.S. is as a country, Supreme Court appointments, sports protest, Constitutional rights and more. Listen to the full conversation here:

Related Event

What: Rev. Barry Lynn Farewell Tour

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hillman Hall at Washington University

More information.

NOTE: To get reservations, send an email to pres@stlau.org before 5:00 p.m. on September 28.

