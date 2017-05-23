Comparing what the St. Louis of yesteryear looked like in ‘St. Louis Then and Now’

Maureen Kavanaugh recently released an updated version of Elizabeth McNulty’s popular book “St. Louis Then and Now,” which pairs archive and contemporary photographs that tell the story of St. Louis through its landmarks.

On Tuesday, Kavanaugh joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss the updated book.

“Some of it is exactly the same,” Kavanaugh said of the book.

In most circumstances, the ‘then’ and ‘now’ photos are taken from the same angle, though Kavanaugh said that wasn’t possible in every instance because of new construction.

Locales featured in the book include Laclède's Landing, Union Station, St. Louis City Hall, the Scott Joplin House plus several downtown intersections and riverfront views.

“There are many shots of the St. Louis riverfront and I think that is partially because the Mississippi River has tremendous renaissance internationally, in great part because of Mark Twain,” Kavanaugh said. “To see how the river has changed overtime is very dramatic.”

One of Kavanaugh’s favorite pair of photos is the International Shoe Company building that now houses the City Museum.

“It’s not because it’s a great building,” she said. “It’s the most dramatic example of re-use.”

Listen to the interview to hear about more St. Louis past and present photos featured in the book.

