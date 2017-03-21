Related Program: 
Debunking myths about eating disorders

  • Ali Fields, Aisha Lubinski and David Bachman joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss their eating disorders.
On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, three guests joined host Don Marsh to discuss the diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders and myths surrounding them. This Saturday, the St. Louis chapter of the National Eating Disorders Association will host a walk to draw awareness to eating disorders.

Joining the program were Aisha Lubinski, an eating disorder dietician and therapist, as well as Ali Fields, who is in recovery from an eating disorder, and David Bachman, the father of a son who is in recovery from Anorexia Nervosa.

Related Event

What: St. Louis NEDA Walk
When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m.
Where: Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis, MO 63124
More information.

