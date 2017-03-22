Discussing inequality and the criminal justice system with Yale professor Vesla Weaver

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by Vesla Weaver, an associate professor of political science and African-American studies at Yale University.

She’s the co-author of “Arresting Citizenship: The Democratic Consequences of American Crime Control,” and “Creating a New Racial Order.” Weaver researches inequality in the United States, which she argues is exacerbated by the broad reach of the criminal justice system.

Listen to the full interview here:

Related Event

What: Portals: Conversations the Police by the Policed, Dr. Vesla Weaver

When: Wednesday, March 22 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Where: UMSL at Grand Center, 3651 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108

More information.

