Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Farai Chideya, former News & Notes host on NPR, comes to St. Louis for King Day event

By 3 hours ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Farai Chideya, an award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's News & Notes, joins St. Louis on the Air on Friday.
Credit Farai Chideya

Farai Chideya, former host of NPR’s News & Notes, is an award-winning journalist who has worked for CNN, ABC, and most recently FiveThirtyEight. She’s covered every election since 1996 and written several books, including “The Episodic Career: How to Thrive at Work in the Age of Disruption.”

Most recently, she was named a fellow at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, where she will study race and media coverage of the 2016 election.

On Friday, Chideya joined St. Louis on the Air ahead of a scheduled talk at UMSL’s  Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on Monday. At the event, she will be joined by KMOV reporter Justin Andrews, Brian Owens and the Deacons of Soul and several theatrical performances.

Much criticism has been leveled at how media outlets covered last year’s presidential election season, and Chideya acknowledged the truth in some – though not all – of these claims.

“That’s part of what I’m going to Harvard to study is just looking at exactly what happened with the election,” she said. “And I do feel that people are profoundly disconnected from many parts of American media.”

How can journalists heal the rift? Stay connected on a local level, Chideya said.

“We have to challenge ourselves to figure out not just how to deal with what’s going on in Washington but also what’s happening in people’s communities,” she explained.

The challenges facing journalists in 2017, Chidey said, revolve around questions of neutrality and the nature of journalism itself.

Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s statements during the campaign caused reporters concern regarding the expectations his administration would have for the role of the press, and the consequences of not abiding by those expectations.

“I do think that there’s a fork in the road for the American press,” Chideya said. “As a news organization leader you have to decide, am I willing to go without any significant access to the president for four years? If you are, then you can do a certain type of reporting, but if you want access then you won’t be able to do quite the same thing.”

Another obstacle to traditional news organizations highlighted during the presidential campaign was the increased availability of highly partisan coverage from websites often carrying fake news stories.

“I think there will always be fantastic journalists,” Chideya said. “But I am a bit concerned about what people even think the political press is…you can do great journalism, but if it’s not reaching people, you’ve still got a problem.”

Amidst an increasingly divided political and cultural landscape, Chideya warned against creating echo chambers that can cause both citizens and journalists to tune out the opinions of those with whom they disagree.

“We are going to have to come to a collective reckoning about what American democracy is,” she said. “I think a lot of the most powerful moments in American society happen on a local level.”

Related Event

What: University of Missouri-St. Louis Presents the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance "Dr. King’s Dream and Legacy Are for Everyone, How Will We End the Fear, Hatred, Violence and Silence?"

When: Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: University of Missouri-St. Louis, Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63121

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
NPR
Journalism
Dr. Martin Luther King
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

St. Louis 6th-grader Tyrell Survillion reflects on Martin Luther King’s 'I Have a Dream' speech

By Jan 18, 2016
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

As we reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Martin Luther King Day, sixth-grader Tyrell Survillion finds new personal meaning in King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Survillion is a student at Cote Brilliant Elementary School in north St. Louis and a participant in Mentor St. Louis, a program of the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club. His essay is titled “Keep the Dream Alive” and was written when asked to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King’s speech.

Betsey Bruce, the first female television journalist reporting hard news in St. Louis, retires

By Dec 20, 2016
Betsey Bruce is retiring after a 46 year career in journalism, reporting at several outlets in St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Newscaster Betsey Bruce is believed to be the first woman in St. Louis assigned to daily hard news reporting on television. She’s been a professional journalist for 46 years. Last Friday, she began her retirement.

“I haven’t slept in yet,” Bruce told St. Louis on the Air host and former colleague Don Marsh. “I’ve been warned I should not make any real commitments for the first six months.”

Although she ended her career at KTVI (Channel 2), she started her career at KMOV (Channel 4) in 1970. In 2008, she was elected to the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

Visiting Pakistani journalists reflect on journalism in their country, impressions of the U.S.

By Oct 5, 2016
Kashif Kamal and Nigar Khurram, two visiting Pakistani journalists, discussed journalism and their impressions of the U.S. on St. Louis on the Air.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

A group of 10 broadcast journalists from Pakistan is visiting the United States on a sponsored trip from the U.S. State Department and the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications. The journalists made a stop in St. Louis and we heard from two of them on St. Louis on the Air on Wednesday.

Bob Dotson's extraordinary 'American Story' reflects the author's strengths

By Roy Harris Jr. & Roy Harris Apr 2, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Today Show reporter Bob Dotson’s new book “American Story” spins 93 separate yarns, by my count, about folks he’s encountered during what the subtitle calls his “lifetime search for ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

In the process, the Webster Groves native and 38-year veteran NBC correspondent makes a case for the power of storytelling itself. His years as heir to the late Charles Kuralt – whose “On the Road” CBS series popularized such inspirational TV features – have taught Dotson that “the shortest distance between two people, no matter how different, is a good story.”