A fond farewell to retiring executive producer Mary Edwards

  • Longtime executive producer Mary Edwards is retiring Friday after more than four decades with St. Louis Public Radio.
    August Jennewein | UMSL

Over the past 44 years, the radio and news industries have gone through many changes. Two things that haven’t changed during that time are Mary Edwards’ dedication and passion for her work at St. Louis Public Radio.

Mary Edwards’ grandchildren paid a special, surprise visit to the station on Friday, the day of her retirement.
Credit Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Edwards, who came to the station in 1974 after earning her bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame last year. She started as a music assistant and held positions including music director, program director, production manager and operations manager.

Edwards’ most impactful work at St. Louis Public Radio began on September 3, 1996, with the launch of St. Louis on the Air, the station’s flagship and premier local program. Friday’s show marked her final broadcast as she put in her last day of full-time work and embarked on a well-deserved retirement.

To celebrate the occasion, she came out from behind the scenes and joined host Don Marsh for a live conversation.

Recognizing Edwards’ contributions to the station and the St. Louis community, the St. Louis Public Radio board recently presented her with an award: the inaugural Mary Edwards Award for Staff Excellence.

St. Louis Public Radio staff surprised Mary Edwards after her final broadcast as executive producer of “St. Louis on the Air.”
Credit Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

To be given annually, part of the award citation reads that it “is designed to recognize employees who make a significant impact on St. Louis Public Radio through their dedication, commitment to excellence, deep knowledge of their work, and exceptional performance.

"Nominees should display a genuine investment in the mission of St. Louis Public Radio and be generous in their support of colleagues. They should welcome innovation and adapt to changing circumstances while maintaining a steadfast commitment to the integrity of their work. They should demonstrate an ability to foster collaboration and cooperation.”

Edwards will continue to produce St. Louis Public Radio’s Saturday night broadcasts of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Facebook Live video recorded during Friday’s special segment

Many listeners and colleagues left messages sharing what they’ve appreciated most about Edwards over the years, and the hashtag #ThanksMaryEdwards was trending on Twitter. Here are just a handful of the memories and words of gratitude that have been shared.

