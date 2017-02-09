Friday: Behind the Headlines — The legal implications of right to work

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Earlier this week, Gov. Eric Greitens signed right-to-work legislation into law in Missouri. He signed Senate Bill 19, which bars unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues, and goes into effect on Aug. 28.

But organized labor interests are not backing down: they filed a referendum petition that would delay the implementation of the law until voters can weigh in on the matter. They have until Aug. 28 to gather enough signatures, or the law goes into effect.

Where does that leave employers and employees planning for right to work to go into effect?

On Friday’s Behind the Headlines, we’ll hear from Polsinelli shareholder Brad Kafka on these labor issues. Kafka is vice chair of Polsinelli’s national Labor and Employment practice group and leads the firm’s St. Louis Labor and Employment practice group.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.