Friday: A fond farewell to retiring executive producer Mary Edwards

For 44 years, Mary Edwards has been a driving force and treasured colleague at St. Louis Public Radio. Her impact also extends across the St. Louis region, with her work reaching listeners on a daily basis during the many thousands of days that have transpired in that time.

Friday’s St. Louis on the Air will mark her final broadcast as she puts in her last day of full-time work and embarks on a well-deserved retirement.

To celebrate the occasion, she’ll join host Don Marsh for a live conversation – putting her right behind the microphone just this once instead of behind the scenes.

Edwards, who came to St. Louis Public Radio in 1974 just after earning her bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame last year.

