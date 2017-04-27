Friday: Reporter Eli Chen discusses upcoming Story Collider event, ‘Eclipse’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Next Tuesday, St. Louis will play host to Story Collider, a traveling storytelling show that records stories about science. The event’s theme is “Eclipse” and will feature five storytellers from the St. Louis region, in partnership with the 38th annual St. Louis Storytelling Festival, which takes places May 3-6.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Science and Environment Reporter Eli Chen has been part of the organizing effort for the event in St. Louis. On Friday’s program, we’ll hear from her about the event.

Related Event

What: The Story Collider: “Eclipse”

When: Tuesday, May 2 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Public Radio, 3651 Olive St., St. Louis, Mo. 63108

More information.

