Friday: St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger, the incumbent Democrat

By 46 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Affton native and incumbent Democratic candidate for St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger has held the position for four years and is looking to serve for another four.  His name will appear next to political newcomer Mark Mantovani’s on the Aug. 7 ballot for Missouri voters.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Stenger will join host Don Marsh to discuss his campaign to keep his seat as county executive. St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies will also join the conversation.

Have a question or comment for Steve Stenger? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

Producer’s note: Stenger’s challenger, Mark Mantovani, appeared on “St. Louis on the Air” Thursday. Read/listen to his interview here.

