 Friday: St. Louis International Film Festival presents documentary 'Copwatch' | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: St. Louis International Film Festival presents documentary 'Copwatch'

By 36 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss “Copwatch,” a documentary that will be screened during Cinema St. Louis’ 26th annual St. Louis International Film Festival.

It focuses on the efforts of the group We Copwatch to monitor and record police activity to both expose misconduct and prevent it.

Joining him for the discussion will be:

  • Cliff Froehlich, executive director of Cinema St. Louis
  • David Whitt, member of We Copwatch and subject in the documentary "Copwatch"
  • Rhaisa Williams, postdoctoral fellow in Performing Arts Department at Washington University

Related Event:

What: St. Louis International Film Festival Presents "Copwatch"
When: Nov. 5, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Where: Brown Hall at Washington University, Centennial Greenway, St. Louis, MO 63105

More information

Do you have questions about “Copwatch?” Send us an email with your response at talk@stlpublicradio.org or send us a tweet at @STLonAir.

Cinema St. Louis

