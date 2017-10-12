 Friday: Zlatko Ćosić, a native of former Yugoslavia, discusses how shifting identity influences art | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Zlatko Ćosić, a native of former Yugoslavia, discusses how shifting identity influences art

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, video artist Zlatko Ćosić, a native of the former Yugoslavia, will discuss how his experiences of war, displacement and shifting identities have influenced his art.

What: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Presents "Zlatko Cosic: Murmeration"
When: Sept. 8 – Dec. 31, 2017
Where: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108
More information.

What: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Presents "Zlatko Cosic: Murmeration""Re: Out of Diaspora"
When: Saturday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.
Where: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108
More information.

 

Zlatko Ćosić

Video artist Zlatko Ćosić celebrates harmony, commemorates conflict in simultaneous exhibits

By Áine O'Connor Oct 16, 2015
(Courtesy of the artist)

This month, St. Louis-based video artist Zlatko Ćosić presents two simultaneous—but quite different—exhibits. In one, Ćosić closes a mournful and war-torn chapter of his life; in the other, he celebrates the mundane, lively, hidden world of a park.

St. Louis Artist Zlatko Ćosić On His Exhibition 'Still Adjusting'

By Jan 17, 2014

For video artist Zlatko Ćosić, the concept of personal and cultural identity is a continuing evolving one. And he likes it that way.