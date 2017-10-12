Friday: Zlatko Ćosić, a native of former Yugoslavia, discusses how shifting identity influences art

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, video artist Zlatko Ćosić, a native of the former Yugoslavia, will discuss how his experiences of war, displacement and shifting identities have influenced his art.

Related Events

What: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Presents "Zlatko Cosic: Murmeration"

When: Sept. 8 – Dec. 31, 2017

Where: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

More information.

What: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Presents "Zlatko Cosic: Murmeration""Re: Out of Diaspora"

When: Saturday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

Where: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.