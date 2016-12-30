Related Program: 
Getting to know Joshua Johnson, the host of 1A and successor of Diane Rehm

  • Joshua Johnson is the host of the new nationally-distributed public radio show 1A.
    Stephen Voss | WAMU

We’re building this program as a safe place to be heard: a place where everyone is treated with respect and empathy, even as we discuss (or argue about) the major issues we face. If you’re tired of bracing for discussions with clenched fists and sharp elbows, then you’ll love 1A. We’re more of an “open arms” show. And we’ll talk about solutions, not just problems.

So begins Joshua Johnson’s introduction to 1A, a new nationally-distributed show from WAMU and NPR, which will soon air in the place of the Diane Rehm Show on St. Louis Public Radio.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Johnson joined host Don Marsh to discuss his approach and goals for the new show, which premieres on Monday, Jan. 2. You can learn more about Johnson's public media and journalism background here

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

‘On Being’ host Krista Tippett: Wisdom is not only for the wise sages of history, it's for all of us

By Apr 8, 2016
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Krista Tippett imparts the wisdom of the world’s great thinkers every week through her radio program On Being, but she wants you to take away something a little bit different from her new book, “Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living.”

“Wisdom is not for the wise sages of history,” Tippett told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “Wisdom is something that is accessible to us and it emerges through the raw materials of our lives.”

Elizabeth Jensen takes us behind-the-scenes in her role as NPR's ombudsman

By & Jun 23, 2016
NPR's ombudsman, Elizabeth Jensen.
James Wrona

In January 2015, Elizabeth Jensen was appointed to a three-year term at NPR as the organization’s ombudsman. What does that mean? Otherwise known as the public editor, Jensen is the public’s representative to NPR, answering thousands of listener queries and criticisms.

Jensen stopped by St Louis on the Air Thursday while she’s in St. Louis to attend the national conference of the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated. She talked with host Don Marsh about challenges she faces in working to develop a closer relationship with news consumers.

Jarl Mohn, NPR’s CEO, on public radio’s future: ‘We’ve doubled down on solid, important journalism’

By Dec 6, 2016
Jarl Mohn has been NPR's CEO since 2014.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday, St. Louis Public Radio had a special visitor: Jarl Mohn, the CEO of NPR. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh had a few moments to talk with him about the future of public radio, his thoughts on covering the Trump administration and the state of media literacy.

Mohn joined NPR as CEO on July 1, 2014. Prior to that, Mohn founded E! Entertainment Television and held senior leadership positions at MTV, VH1 and CNET.

Below, we’ve summarized some of the most interesting points from the conversation:

On the Trump administration…