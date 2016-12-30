Getting to know Joshua Johnson, the host of 1A and successor of Diane Rehm

We’re building this program as a safe place to be heard: a place where everyone is treated with respect and empathy, even as we discuss (or argue about) the major issues we face. If you’re tired of bracing for discussions with clenched fists and sharp elbows, then you’ll love 1A. We’re more of an “open arms” show. And we’ll talk about solutions, not just problems.

So begins Joshua Johnson’s introduction to 1A, a new nationally-distributed show from WAMU and NPR, which will soon air in the place of the Diane Rehm Show on St. Louis Public Radio.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Johnson joined host Don Marsh to discuss his approach and goals for the new show, which premieres on Monday, Jan. 2. You can learn more about Johnson's public media and journalism background here.

Joshua Johnson, the host of the new nationally-distributed public radio program '1A,' joins St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

