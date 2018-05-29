Greitens resigns as governor of Missouri

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who once aspired for national office, will resign after months of swirling controversy surrounding an extramarital affair and subsequent investigations.

Greitens announced Tuesday afternoon from his office in Jefferson City that he will step down at 5 p.m. on Friday. The move elevates Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a former Republican state lawmaker, to the governor’s office.

"I came to office to fight for the people of Missouri, to fight for the forgotten," he said. "I love Missouri. And I love our people. That love remains."

The resignation came the same day a judge in Cole County ordered Greitens’ campaign committee and a secretive nonprofit set up to advance his agenda to turn over documents to a state House committee investigating the governor’s conduct.

A grand jury in St. Louis indicted Greitens, 44, in February on a single charge of felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair, without her consent, and then transmitting the woman’s semi-nude or nude photograph in such a way that it could be accessed by a computer. Though prosecutors in St. Louis later dropped those charges, a judge in St. Louis appointed Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecutor, to review them. She has until June 11 to decide whether to refile.

A House committee set up to investigate the allegations had begun to dig into possible campaign finance violations, including accusations the governor had solicited foreign donors to his campaign. And the House and Senate had both called themselves into a special session to consider the possible impeachment of the governor.

"I cannot allow those forces those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love," Greitens said.

Although his resignation takes impeachment off the table, Greitens still faces a felony computer tampering charge for allegedly using a fundraising list from his charity, The Mission Continues, for his gubernatorial campaign. His attorneys are seeking to have Gardner removed from that case as well.

“It is our government, and we are here to take it back.”

Loading...

Greitens, a native of St. Louis County, had never run for political office when he announced his bid for governor in 2015. But his biography was impressive — he was a Rhodes scholar, a Navy SEAL who had served in southeast Asia, the horn of Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan, and the founder of the Mission Continues, a veterans’ service organization.

Like then-candidate Donald Trump, Greitens presented himself as an outsider who would shake up Jefferson City, promising to challenge the political class that, in his words, had been in control for decades but produced “nothing but embarrassment and failure.

“This is not your government. It is our government, and we are here to take it back,” he told supporters who gathered at his 2016 announcement.

Greitens was not expected to win — he was going up against GOP stalwarts like Peter Kinder and Catherine Hanaway, and millionaire John Brunner who had previously run for U.S. Senate. But the support of Wall Street, and Trump’s coattails, pushed him to a five-point victory over Attorney General Chris Koster, the Democrat, and sealed Republican control of Missouri government.

But it didn’t take long for Greitens and legislative Republicans to butt heads. When he laid out his first budget proposal less than a month after taking office, he accused lawmakers of making a mess of the state’s budget for more than a decade by fighting to “protect their pet projects and their slice of the pie — without any sense of how their choices affect the people of Missouri …”

And a secretive nonprofit group created to back the governor’s priorities, led by a former member of his campaign team, began directing its firepower at Republicans who disagreed with him, going so far as to put the cell phone number of an opponent in an ad.

Those decisions would leave the governor with very few friends in Jefferson City when he needed them the most.

An affair and a photo

On Jan. 10, just after Greitens delivered his State of the State address, KMOV-TV in St. Louis produced an explosive story: the governor had had an extramarital affair before he ran for office, and had allegedly taken a photo of the woman without her consent while she was bound and semi-nude in Greitens home. The governor, the woman said in a conversation secretly recorded by her then-husband, had then threatened to make the picture public if she ever talked about it.

Greitens admitted that he had had an affair, but denied any criminal activity. Both Republicans and Democrats called on him to step down, and the governor delayed a scheduled statewide tour to launch his tax plan.

The governor survived that first wave of negative publicity. But in late February, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced that a grand jury had charged Greitens with a felony for taking the photo. Greitens fired back, calling the indictment a misguided, political decision by a “reckless liberal prosecutor” using her office to score points. The Republican Governors’ Association and a few other GOP officials backed him as well.

Gardner would later be forced to drop the charges after missteps during the investigation. But the damage had already been done. On Jan. 26, state House leadership launched a committee to investigate the charges — which would have been the first step to impeachment. That committee released a bombshell report where the woman accused Greitens of coercing her into sex acts in his basement — and slapping her.

The committee also began digging into the way the governor had financed his 2016 victory.

Parson becomes governor

Greitens’ resignation marks an ascension to the governorship for Parson, who represented a portion of southwest Missouri in the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House. Before running for the Missouri General Assembly in 2004, Parson was Polk County’s sheriff.

The 62-year-old possesses starkly different views from Greitens on a number of key issues. For instance: Parson dissented from Greitens’ bid to halt state low-income housing tax credits in late 2017. Now that Parson can appoint members to the commission that authorizes those incentives, it could allow low-income housing projects to be approved.

Parson also diverged from Greitens on cuts to in-home health care made in the latest budget. He went so far as to call for a special session to restore those services in September 2017. Greitens never ended up bringing the legislature back to deal with that issue.

And unlike Greitens, who hadn’t commented on a plan to raise the state’s gas tax for transportation funding, Parson told St. Louis Public Radio in early January that statewide officials need to vocally support such a plan. A House-Senate committee proposed a 10-cent gas tax increase that would require voter approval.

Parson defeated well-funded Democratic and Republican opposition in 2016 to become lieutenant governor. He launched a program highlighting products made in Missouri, and investigated alleged abuses at the St. Louis Veterans Home. As lieutenant governor, he also presided over the Missouri Senate during some tense moments — including breaking a filibuster over legislation barring cities from raising the minimum wage within its borders.

Before he was sworn into office in January 2017, Parson underwent surgery to remove blockage in his heart. He was able to recover quickly and get sworn into office about two weeks after the procedure.

In addition to his elected service, Parson runs a cattle ranch in his native Bolivar, Missouri. He and his wife, Teresa Parson, have two children and five grandchildren.

As of now, there is no process in Missouri statutes to fill a lieutenant governor’s vacancy. Sen. Bob Dixon, R-Springfield, filed a bill earlier this year that would require a governor to hold a special election under certain circumstances if the lieutenant governor’s post is vacant, but the measure failed to pass.

In 2000, Gov. Roger Wilson appointed Joe Maxwell as lieutenant governor. That occurred after Wilson became governor after Mel Carnahan’s death. No one challenged that move, primarily because Maxwell had won a four-year term in the 2000 election cycle and would have become lieutenant governor a few weeks later.