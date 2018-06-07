Latest episode of ‘We Live Here’ breaks down purposefulness of housing segregation

Segregation in housing is a reality in metro areas all over the country, and St. Louis is far from an exception.

On Thursday’s episode of St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with We Live Here co-host/producer Kameel Stanley about the podcast’s latest episode “The Segregation Myth-buster.” The episode features an interview with the author of “Color of Law,” Richard Rothstein, who breaks down the fact that segregation is not some sort of anomaly, but rather it is imposed very purposefully through means of government institutions and policies.

“Before much of anything can be done, people have to get to the point where they know this history and they’re not just walking around thinking like, ‘Oh my God, it’s sad that it’s so segregated. I wonder how it got that way – it just happened by accident,’” Stanley said. “It absolutely didn’t happen by accident, and you’re not going to change it by accident.”

