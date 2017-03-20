Legal Roundtable: Discussing the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returned to address pressing issues of the law with a panel of local legal experts. This month’s focus? The proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Durrie Bouscaren has been reporting extensively on this matter and its local impact. Here’s how Missouri fares in cost estimates for the GOP’s health care plan.

Joining the panel this time around:

William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

Sidney Watson, J.D., Professor of health law, Saint Louis University

Among the issues they discussed:

Debate around Healthcare reform

Court action on President Trump’s executive order on travel

Happenings with the Supreme Court of the United States

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and press access

The proposed overhaul of the state judicial selection process

Listen:

