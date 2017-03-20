Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Legal Roundtable: Discussing the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act

By 1 hour ago
  • St. Louis on the Air's Legal Roundtable will be back on Monday, this time discussing the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.
    St. Louis on the Air's Legal Roundtable will be back on Monday, this time discussing the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.
    Illustration by Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable returned to address pressing issues of the law with a panel of local legal experts. This month’s focus? The proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Durrie Bouscaren has been reporting extensively on this matter and its local impact. Here’s how Missouri fares in cost estimates for the GOP’s health care plan.

Joining the panel this time around:

  • William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University
  • Sidney Watson, J.D., Professor of health law, Saint Louis University

Among the issues they discussed:

  • Debate around Healthcare reform
  • Court action on President Trump’s executive order on travel
  • Happenings with the Supreme Court of the United States
  • Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and press access
  • The proposed overhaul of the state judicial selection process

Listen:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Legal roundtable
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

GOP’s American Health Care Act doesn’t account for aging population, providers say

By Mar 16, 2017
Van Tyler checks a list of names and addresses while delivering meals in Jennings for the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging in June, 2016.
File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

States with rapidly aging populations, like Missouri, are seeing increased costs to Medicaid programs that cover low-income residents.

But the Republicans' health care proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act would create per-capita caps for federal Medicaid funding, potentially shifting increased costs to states. Advocacy groups for seniors warn that the proposal working its way through Congress may not adequately fund their care.

Cost estimates are out for GOP’s health care plan. How does Missouri fare?

By Mar 14, 2017
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

The Republican plan to replace major tenets of the Affordable Care Act would reduce the federal deficit by $337 billion over 10 years, according to new numbers from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

In that scenario, 24 million people would lose their health insurance, bringing the uninsured rate back up to nearly what it was before the Affordable Care Act. The White House has disputed these numbers.

In Missouri, hopes dashed for Medicaid expansion under GOP proposal

By Mar 10, 2017
Susannah Lohr | St. Louis Public Radio

If House Republicans pass their proposed replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act, state Medicaid programs would face some big changes, including a per-capita cap on spending.

Republicans introduced their plan Monday in the form of two budget reconciliation bills. Though the bills repeal several taxes that helped pay for the Affordable Care Act, they were sent into markup sessions before a cost estimate could be prepared by the Congressional Budget Office.