Missouri-born NASA astronaut's insights into the Aug. 21 solar eclipse

Come Aug. 21, NASA will be in Jefferson City, one of seven cities chosen from which to broadcast a live feed of the total solar eclipse.

Janet Kavandi, a Missouri-born former NASA astronaut and director of the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, will join the broadcast from Jefferson City. Kavandi has logged more than 33 days in space with 535 earth orbits.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, Kavandi joined host Don Marsh by phone to discuss astronauts' view of the solar eclipse and exactly what NASA will be charting come Aug. 21.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Dr. Janet Kavandi, a former NASA astronaut and the director of NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, was born and grew up in Missouri. She'll return for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.

