Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Missouri Legislature opens it 2017 session on Wednesday. Here’s what you should look for.

By Dec 30, 2016
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air
  • On Wednesday, January 4, the Missouri Legislature will open for its 2017 session.
    On Wednesday, January 4, the Missouri Legislature will open for its 2017 session.
    UPI/Bill Greenblatt

On Wednesday, January 4, the Missouri Legislature will open for its 2017 session. What will the year in legislation look like? On Tuesday, St. Louis on the Air assembled a panel to answer that question and give us a look at the year to come.

More than 500 bills have been pre-filed. Among them are bills dealing with right-to-work, tax credit and school transfer legislation.

Guests

  • Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio’s statehouse reporter
  • Terry Jones, Ph.D., Founders Professor of Political Science and Public Policy Administration at the University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Jo Mannies, St. Louis Public Radio’s political reporter

Listen

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Missouri Legislature
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Incoming lawmaker sues another incoming lawmaker over sexual assault claims

By , & Oct 1, 2016
The Missouri Capitol building.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 10/28 – Public accusations of sexual assault made by one Missouri House nominee against another are now the subject of a lawsuit.

Steve Roberts Jr., who won the Democratic primary for the House's 77th District seat, filed suit Thursday against Cora Faith Walker, who won the House 74th District Democratic primary.  Walker has accused Roberts of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a visit to his apartment in August to discuss political matters.

Before the Sept. 14 veto session, a look at SB656 and expanding gun rights in Missouri

By Sep 13, 2016
Missouri State Capitol. Missouri legislature. http://bit.ly/2cytTFT
Jim Bowen | Flickr

The Missouri Legislature’s veto session will take place this Wednesday, Sept. 14. For the bills that Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed during the 2016 legislative session, both House and Senate will need a two-thirds vote to override the veto.

Nixon vetoes 8 bills, signs 7, several involving tax breaks

By Jun 28, 2016
Marshall Griffin|St. Louis Public Radio

It was a busy day for Gov. Jay Nixon, as his final year in office heads toward the halfway point.

He told reporters Tuesday that he signed seven more bills into law while vetoing eight others. Several of those approved and shot down are composed of tax breaks.

He specifically singled out three bills for criticism Tuesday: SB 641, HB 2030, and SB 1025.

'Right to work' among bills pre-filed on the first day Missouri legislators could act

By Dec 1, 2016
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

The start of December is the start of Missouri lawmakers pre-filing legislation for the 2017 legislative session.

One that has been controversial for some time is the effort to limit the power of labor unions by turning Missouri into a so-called right-to-work state. The effort in the House is being led by Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston.