Monday: Addressing maternal and infant mortality rates among at-risk women

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Monday

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about how Ferguson-based Jamaa Birth Village is seeking community-driven solutions to a nationwide health issue: racial disparities in pregnancy-related mortality rates.

Joining him for the conversation will be Tru Kellman, founder and executive director of the organization.

Kellman, who is a resident of Ferguson, is leading Jamaa Birth Village’s efforts to acquire its own building in the community. Since a Riverfront Times feature on the organization was published earlier this month, its funding campaign has continued to attract donations.

