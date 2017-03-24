 Monday: Andrew Jones, the Republican candidate for St. Louis mayor, discusses his bid for office | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Andrew Jones, the Republican candidate for St. Louis mayor, discusses his bid for office

  • Andrew Jones, Feb. 2017
    Andrew Jones in a Feb. 2017 file photo.
    Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On March 7, utility executive Andrew Jones handily beat his competitors in the mayoral primary to become the Republican candidate for St. Louis’ next mayor.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jones will join host Don Marsh to discuss his platform ahead of the general municipal election on April 4.

We spoke with the Democratic candidate for mayor, Lyda Krewson, on March 22. You can listen to that interview here. We’ll also speak with third party/independent candidates on Friday, March 31.

What questions do you have for Andrew Jones? We’ll ask. Email talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir.

While we're at it, Curious Louis is looking for the questions you have for St. Louis' next mayor. Share them here: 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

