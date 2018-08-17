Monday: Disappearing data

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The digital age has brought with it many shiny advancements and fresh possibilities – and also a plethora of new concerns. One of those has to do with protecting vital public scientific and data resources from suppression.

While many libraries in the U.S. have long served as repositories in a collaborative effort to back up and preserve government information, that work has new urgency under a presidential administration that has expressed antagonism toward many researchers and civil servants and expunged information on certain topics of public interest.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the importance of preserving data and other information resources, particularly in the public sector, that may be in danger of becoming inaccessible.

Joining him for the conversation will be Aaron Addison, the director of data services at Washington University. Addison and his colleagues at WU Libraries are part of a broad “data rescue” movement occurring across the country.

