Monday: A discussion with Anne Allred, the KSDK anchor who is overcame kidney failure

  • Anne Allred, a KSDK anchor, recently underwent kidney transplant surgery.
    Courtesy Anne Allred

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by KSDK anchor Anne Allred to discuss her road to recovery after facing down several major health issues. Last May, Allred gave birth to her daughter, Nora, three months premature.

While her daughter was in the NICU, Allred found out she had renal failure due a rare kidney disorder. In January she underwent transplant surgery after the donation of a kidney from a friend she knew in high school. The experience has made her more passionate about organ donation.

Allred is from St. Louis originally, but returned to the city in 2013 and is now the co-anchor of the 5 and 10 p.m. newscasts on KSDK.

