Monday: Local fitness coach shares his personal story, health tips in new book ‘Inner Guru’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday

Before Charles D’Angelo became a fitness and weight loss coach with clients like Bill Clinton, Angela Bassett and Claire McCaskill, he struggled with weight loss himself. Growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, he was at one point 360 pounds at a height of 6’4”. He put himself through a self-made exercise and diet plan, managing to lose 160 pounds in two years’ time.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, D’Angelo will join host Don Marsh to discuss his new book, “Inner Guru: The Guide to Mastering Your Health, Wealth and Relationships from the Inside Out.”

The book is his second title, following “Think and Grow Thin,” which he started while he was a student at St. Louis University and published in 2012

