Monday: A look at the #ChurchToo movement with Wash U's Marie Griffith

As the #MeToo movement continues to gain momentum throughout the United States, many Christian churches and leaders have increasingly come under fire – and have responded in a variety of ways.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss what’s been termed the #ChurchToo movement as part of the ongoing international conversation about sexual harassment and assault in various sectors of society.

Joining him to talk about it will be Washington University’s Marie Griffith, the John C. Danforth Distinguished Professor in the Humanities.

Griffith is currently the director of the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics and the editor of the Center’s journal, Religion & Politics. She is also the author of several books including the 2017 volume “Moral Combat: How Sex Divided American Christians and Fractured American Politics.”

