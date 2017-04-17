 New local student veterans group highlights issues faced by veterans as they return to civilian life | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

New local student veterans group highlights issues faced by veterans as they return to civilian life

By 1 hour ago
  • Jim Craig, James Petersen, Heath McClung, and Jonathan Hurley, all veterans, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss what it is like to be a student veteran.
    Jim Craig, James Petersen, Heath McClung, and Jonathan Hurley, all veterans, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss what it is like to be a student veteran.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

When people think of the issues faced by veterans in their return to civilian life, the mind often goes to stereotypes: trauma, PTSD, disability. That’s not the only story to tell, said Jonathan Hurley, president of the Saint Louis University Veterans Association.

“The issue is that we’re focusing a lot on ‘the issues,’” Hurley told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “… We’re on the hunt for a contribution to society. Now, more than ever, we need resilience and leadership in politics, communities and businesses. Where we’re going to get them, just like we saw with the Service Members Reintegration Act of World War II, is this commitment to leadership and service that veterans bring home with them.

“They have ability to be amazing leaders, but people just focus on the issues.”

Hurley, along with two other presidents of student veterans organizations at Washington University and the University of Missouri – St. Louis have banded together to address some of the issues outside of the stereotypes that student veterans face when reintegrating into civilian life at a university. They’ve created a group called Student Veterans of St. Louis.

James Petersen, the president of Washington University’s student veterans association, said that student veterans must face down social isolation on campus. Heath McClung, the president of UMSL’s organization, said that student veterans must find ways to connect with campus, which can be a challenge when students are younger and have a little less world exposure than veterans usually do.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, during Student Veterans Week, these three student veterans, alongside Jim Craig, a retired U.S. army Lieutenant Colonel and associate teaching professor and chair of the Department of Military and Veterans Studies at UMSL, joined the program.

They discussed the work student veterans are doing in the community to draw awareness to the issues veterans face as they re-enter civilian life. Listen to the full interview here:

There are several events that have been organized for this year's Student Veterans Week in St. Louis. You can find a complete list here

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Veterans
STLPR Talk Shows
Veterans Affairs

Related Content

A Growing Number Of Veterans Struggles To Quit Powerful Painkillers

By Jul 10, 2014

There are antlers everywhere on the walls of Bryan and Mike McDonel's place near Pine Bluff, Ark. The house is hardly big enough for all their hunting trophies. Both are good shots with their hunting bows; Bryan and Mike, his father, served in the Arkansas National Guard and deployed together to Iraq, twice.

The McDonel family has served in the military for generations. But Bryan, 35, is out of the service now. He is one of thousands of troops and veterans who struggle with addiction to prescription drugs.

60 years later, the nation's Korean War veterans are honored for their sacrifice

By Jul 4, 2013
Oliver Dahm said his medals, including the Purple Heart, arrived one day in the mail after he returned home from serving in Korea.
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Beacon | 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Korean War veteran Oliver Dahm, 89, ran his index finger through his snow-white hair to locate the scar above his left ear that earned him a Purple Heart 62 years ago.

"I was hit on Feb. 12, 1951,'' he said matter-of-factly.

A Veteran's Standing Ovation, 70 Years In The Making

When you reach a certain age, big life surprises tend to come few and far between, unless you're Harold Van Heuvelen. Van, as everyone calls him, has had a blockbuster week full of dreams fulfilled. The story of his dream starts more than 70 years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941.

Van Heuvelen enlisted in the Army after Pearl Harbor. He was posted to a base in New Orleans as an instructor for recruits. He spent the war stateside, training men who were being shipped out to Europe and the South Pacific.

A Veteran's Piercing True Story Leaps From Page To Stage

By Jul 20, 2013

Iraq veteran Brian Castner wrote a book about his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder for his kids, so they could someday know what he'd been going through when he came home from war.